"There are players who never do it wrong" - When Vicente Del Bosque picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid manager Vincente Del Bosque once picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The legendary Spaniard coached some of the best players in the world during his time with Los Blancos.

However, it is hard to deny that Ronaldo and La Pulga are in a league of their own. Both players have found tremendous success with club and country in their careers and are still going strong.

The Argentinean is currently with MLS side Inter Miami, while the Portuguese is playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. While both are in the twilight of their careers, the world remains divided on who reigns supreme.

However, speaking in 2019 to Mundo Deportivo, Del Bosque stated that Lionel Messi is a more natural football player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He [Messi] almost always plays well. There are players who never do it wrong. He has an impressive regularity. He is a great player. I'm staying with Messi. I see a more natural soccer player, from his time in the neighbourhood, playing with friends on the street. Even so, Cristiano has extraordinary courage, with physical and technical conditions as a great scorer, but I'm staying with Messi," said Del Bosque.

Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, while Ronaldo is in the final few months of his Al-Nassr deal.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup a little over a year away, the world remains eager to see if Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be a part of the tournament. The Portuguese icon will be 41 when the greatest spectacle on earth kicks off next year.

La Pulga, meanwhile, will turn 39 in the middle of the tournament. The Argentinean had previously hinted that the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be his last.

However, Lionel Messi may have changed his stance since winning the Holy Grail of football just over two years ago in Qatar. La Albiceleste will be defending their title next year, and Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has suggested that La Pulga, who is currently playing in the MLS, wants to be there.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo recently called himself the most complete footballer and insisted that he has no signs of slowing down. As such, Ronaldo is likely to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Portugal as well.

