“There’s no doubt about that” – Gary Neville makes Cristiano Ronaldo demand to Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals since his return to Old Trafford in the summer. Despite the Portuguese star’s advancing years, many fans and pundits believe he should continue to start every game for the Red Devils.

Gary Neville has also weighed in on the debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s game time. Citing the Portuguese’s goalscoring form, Neville believes Ronaldo is simply undroppable.

After returning to



Cristiano Ronaldo had a pretty good year. 🔥After returning to @ManUtd 🔴 he reached 800 career goals. 😎 Cristiano Ronaldo had a pretty good year. 🔥After returning to @ManUtd 🔴 he reached 800 career goals. 😎https://t.co/b6evYPfML3

The former Manchester United defender advised Ralf Rangnick to continue starting the star, noting that Ronaldo has successfully done what he was brought to Old Trafford for:

"He has to start. I also think he has to have a meaningful partner. He needs someone with him, and I think he's looked good with Rashford with him. Thirteen goals in 16 starts is some return. He's doing what he was brought in to do - there's no doubt about that."

The 36-year-old completed an emotional return to Old Trafford this summer. He has continued where he left off during his last spell, already racking up 13 goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

He's run off again tonight: Gary Neville slams Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo for snubbing fans after Newcastle draw

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Gary Neville may respect Cristiano Ronaldo, but the former Manchester United star has lashed out at the Portuguese mastro for ignoring the fans after the game against Newcastle.

The footballer-turner-pundit made it clear that he expects the star to greet the fans before leaving the pitch regardless of how Ronaldo played on the day:

"At the end of the day, I love that lad [Ronaldo], he's the best I've ever seen in my life at times, but don't run off like that. I'm not having that. I don't care how you've played, You need to go over and clap the fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you're the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time."

Neville also lashed out at the Manchester United star for running off without acknowledging the supporters, with Ronaldo having left the pitch quickly in previous games:

"We talk about body language. We talked about it earlier in the season when Ronaldo ran off at the end of the Everton game. He's run off again tonight. He ran off at Watford, when everyone knew the manager was going to get the sack. And at Norwich."

After a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Monday night, Manchester United will face Burnley on Thursday in their next Premier League clash.

