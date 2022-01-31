"There's a great player in there somewhere" - Harry Redknapp urges Frank Lampard to secure deal for 25-year-old ahead of Premier League return

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has urged new Everton boss Frank Lampard to sign 25-year-old midfielder Dele Alli. The Englishman has been on the fringes of Tottenham Hotspur's squad since the club appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager in November.

Dele Alli joined Tottenham Hotspur from MK Dons in the summer of 2015. He was widely considered one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. During his first five seasons with the club, he scored 50 goals in 156 appearances.

Alli has, however, suffered a massive fall from grace at Tottenham during the last season-and-a-half. He has made just ten league appearances for Antonio Conte's side this season as has scored one goal. Alli has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent weeks.

Redknapp believes Frank Lampard should sign Alli and give him the chance to rejuvenate his career at Everton. Redknapp told talkSPORT:

"He has been linked with Dele Alli. I'd love to see him take Dele Alli and turn his career around. He's a great talent, someone somewhere and Dele Alli also needs to get him back on track. There's a great player in there somewhere."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Crystal Palace and Everton are both battling it out to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham today.



(Source: talkSPORT) Crystal Palace and Everton are both battling it out to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham today.(Source: talkSPORT) #DeadlineDay 🚨 Crystal Palace and Everton are both battling it out to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham today.(Source: talkSPORT) #DeadlineDay https://t.co/Z9ItFqYf6R

Everton parted ways with former head coach Rafael Benitez after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City earlier this month. The club have appointed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new manager. Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Toffees.

The 43-year-old will be keen to make use of the January transfer window to bolster an Everton squad that is currently in sixteenth place in the Premier League table.

Donny van de Beek's potential arrival could lead to Everton boss Frank Lampard cooling his interest in Dele Alli

According to Sky Sports News, Everton are have reached an agreement with Manchester United over a transfer for Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman will join the Merseyside club on loan until the end of the season.

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth £34 million in the summer of 2020. The Dutchman struggled to break into the club's starting line-up during his debut season at Old Trafford. He made just 19 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season.

Van de Beek was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United last summer. However, the Dutch midfielder was convinced to stay at Old Trafford by former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has, however, made just eight league appearances for Ralf Rangnick's side this season and has grown frustrated with the lack of game time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #EFC



Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard.Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard. 🔵🤝 #EFCEverton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. https://t.co/qsEHVBBQVT

Van de Beek's potential move to Everton could lead to Frank Lampard cooling his interest in Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. The 25-year-old is reportedly yet to receive any formal offers. However, reports have suggested Crystal Palace are interested in signing Alli on loan.

