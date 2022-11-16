"There’s a lot of quality" - Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Roberto Carlos names 2 England stars who'd get into Brazil team  

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos believes England stars Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold are worthy of a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad. The retired Brazil international, who won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with his former national side, lavished praise on the English duo.

The Selecao have named a squad consisting of extremely talented players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Neymar Jr., Alisson Becker, Thiago Silva, and Casemiro, among many others, are set to feature for the most successful team in the history of the World Cup in the upcoming tournament.

England are also heading into this year's World Cup with a strong set of players. The Three Lions boast some of the Premier League's best, including Kane, Bukayo Saka, Alexander-Arnold, and many other talented footballers.

Both national outfits seem to have could make the World Cup final wit the wealth of talent at their disposal.

While the Selecao are already stacked with players of great caliber, Carlos thinks that the Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool stars would get into manager Tite's starting XI.

The former Real Madrid star told the Daily Telegraph (via Football365):

“Alexander-Arnold has to be there – because he’s among the best ones. Kane is a good player too. You have a good team, not just in terms of names but in terms of players who have trained well and are ready to play at a World Cup – or to play for the Brazilian national team."

Praising The Three Lions' squad, he added:

“I’d say those two [Kane and Alexander-Arnold], but there are more. There’s a lot of quality in the England team. You have a lot of quality.”

Brazil star Neymar intially snubs England while naming 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites

In an interview with The Guardian, Neymar listed his five favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar this year. The Brazilian attacker initially snubbed England, while confidently including his national side on the list as well. He said (via GOAL):

''The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even in the competition even if many don’t believe in them. But I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final.''

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was then asked about England's chances of winning the prestigious trophy, to which he replied:

"I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance!''

Neymar's first World Cup with Brazil (2014) ended in disappointment after being thrashed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals. The Selecao once again had their hearts broken in 2018 during the quarter-finals when they were knocked out by Belgium after losing 2-1.

The PSG forward will be determined to lift his first World Cup with his national side this year.

