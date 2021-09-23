"There's something beautiful about that" - Ian Wright lauds blossoming partnership between two Arsenal stars

Arsenal have raised their level of performance significantly over the last few weeks following their shaky start to the season. As the players continue to step up on the pitch, former Gunners striker Ian Wright has praised the partnership between Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

The Premier League legend was quoted as saying:

"Partey coming back, Odegaard and Partey in that pivot – there is something beautiful about that, something beautiful about it."

Thomas Partey has had an instant impact on Arsenal since returning from injury recently. The Ghanian has helped tighten things up in the middle of the park. His his physical presence and hard work with and without the ball has greatly helped the Gunners.

Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, has joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid worth €35 million. The Gunners decided to retain his services after impressing during his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium last season.

The Norwegian has been an important figure in Mikel Arteta's squad over the last few weeks. He scored the winning goal for the London-based club against Burnley at the weekend with a beautiful free-kick.

So far, Odegaard has made four appearances for Arsenal this season, amassing a total of 312 minutes on the pitch. He has a record of one goal and one assist to his name.

Arsenal overcoming their poor start to the season

Arsenal kick-started their 2021/2022 campaign on a disappointing note, falling to a shocking 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Brentford in their Premier League opener. They suffered another 2-0 loss to Chelsea in their subsequent fixture before getting thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City and finding themselves in the relegation zone.

However, Mikel Arteta has managed to turn the situation around by delivering positive results in recent games. Arsenal bagged their first victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph over Norwich City. They beat Burnley by the same scoreline last weekend to make it six points from their last two league games.

In their most recent fixture, the Gunners earned a convincing 3-0 win against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup yesterday. Up next, they will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this Saturday. A victory from that clash would go a long way in convincing fans of their resurgence after a poor start to the new season.

