"There's something not right about Marcus Rashford" - Ally McCoist believes there's more to Manchester United star's loss of form

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is currently going through a rough patch. He has failed to find the back of the net in his last nine appearances in all competitions. Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist feels the Englishman's situation isn't just about the loss of form and has urged manager Ralf Rangnick to step in.

The Scotsman told talkSPORT:

"I've been saying for four weeks there's something not right about Marcus Rashford and you can tell right away with his body language, the way he's moving, everything. You would hope from United and Rashford's point of view that it's a loss of form. If it's a loss of form, then that's acceptable because it happens."

Ally McCoist went on to say that Marcus Rashford has lost the interest, commitment, and confidence that made him the standout talent he once was. He explained:

"But it looks more than that to me, his body language is all wrong he just doesn't look as interested as he once was. He doesn't look as committed, he certainly doesn't look as confident and full of talent as we've seen him before."

He added:

"It will come back, I won't be overly concerned because it will come back. But from his and United's point of view, that has to come back sooner rather than later. All it's done last night is come to a head, I've been to United three or four times this season and it's just not happening for him."

McCoist urged Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick to hold crisis talks with Marcus Rashford in a bid to help the attacker get back into shape. The former Rangers forward said:

"Marcus Rashford is now at the stage where he needs to sit down with the manager or the manager has to sit him down and say, 'What's happening? What's going on?' Because it looks to be more than a loss of form."

He added:

"He looks as though he doesn't want to be there, that's a bit strong, but there's something definitely going wrong, I do hope it's a loss of form but it looks to be a little bit more than that."

The Englishman has scored just three goals for Manchester United this term

Marcus Rashford's season has been marred by injuries

The attacker entered the season with a shoulder injury, which forced him to miss Manchester United's first seven Premier League games. Rashford made a return to the squad in October but has only been a mere shadow of himself.

The Englishman has missed 13 games in all competitions since the campaign kicked off due to fitness concerns. So far, Rashford has played 15 games for Manchester United across all competitions, recording three goals and one assist. It remains to be seen if he will find his feet in the coming weeks.

