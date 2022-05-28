“There’s still so much more that I can achieve” – Alexander-Arnold admits he remains ‘massively greedy’ despite winning so much at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the opportunity to add yet another Champions League trophy to his cabinet if his team defeats Real Madrid in the final tomorrow. Ahead of the encounter, the Englishman has revealed that he remains hungry to win more honors with the Reds.

"Yeah, massively greedy. I'm starving, really," Alexander-Arnold said during an interview with BT Sport. He emphasised that point further.

Squawka @Squawka



Here are some tweets you 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 see on Saturday.



@Betfred | #UCL It's Liverpool against Real Madrid in the #UCL finalHere are some tweets you 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 see on Saturday. It's Liverpool against Real Madrid in the #UCLfinal Here are some tweets you 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 see on Saturday. 📲@Betfred | #UCL https://t.co/9hLzYhoUht

"No trophy that I've ever won or any achievements or any record broken ever satisfied me, I don't think it ever will solve that hunger. To continue to get better, to improve will never leave me."

The Liverpool defender has been one of the best in his position across domestic and continental competitions this season. Despite seeing plenty of plaudits coming his way over the last couple of weeks, Alexander-Arnold still seeks to raising his game even further.

"And that's my mentality, that for me, there's still so much more that I can achieve. There's so many more records I can break. There's so many more good games and trophies I can win and individual awards that I can win. So for me, you can't stop here. Still so young. I've still got hopefully over a decade lasting the game. So I'm not going to waste any moments, I'm going to have to play for that long anyway, so I might as well make it a good ride."

It's been a massive outing for the Englishman this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

The defender has been one of the top performers in Jurgen Klopp's side this season, catching the eye of many with his bustling runs and immense creativity on the right wing.

So far, he's made 49 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording an impressive four goals and 15 assists to his name. Once again, Liverpool will be counting on him to create magic when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final tomorrow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat