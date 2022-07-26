“There wasn’t much concern about it” – Journalist claims Premier League rivals are not bothered by Arsenal’s reported interest in winger

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that West Ham United are not bothered by Arsenal's reported interest in Jarrod Bowen.

The 25-year-old winger enjoyed an incredibly successful season at the Hammers, scoring 18 times in 51 appearances, while also helping guide his side to a historic run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Bowen was West Ham's top scorer and was named Players' Player of the Season last term. But Jones has claimed that the West London outfit aren't concerned about the future of the England international, who still has three years left on his current deal.

However, Jones did claim that Bowen could be tempted by a move to Liverpool, as he told The Done Deal Show, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“It will be so difficult to get him out of West Ham. West Ham were slightly concerned about Liverpool, that was the one where they thought his head could be turned by that, they have a lot of money to offer and if it all landed it would be difficult to stop the player from going.

"I don’t think there is that same feeling around Arsenal, that’s the only one I’ve checked out, I haven’t checked the Chelsea one yet, but the Arsenal rumour, there wasn’t much concern about it."

- @GPv3000 EXCL: Arsenal working on a deal to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham” EXCL: Arsenal working on a deal to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham” “🚨 EXCL: Arsenal working on a deal to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham” https://t.co/PbvAYs2ZGy

Mikel Arteta warns Arsenal's players not to get carried away after thrashing Chelsea

The Gunners' encouraging pre-season continued as they hammered London rivals Chelsea 4-0 to conclude their tour of the US.

Having already made some smart-looking signings this summer, including the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, supporters are understandably giddy with excitement ahead of the new campaign.

However, following the convincing win over the Blues, Arteta warned his players not to get too carried away, as he told The Mail:

"There were a lot of positives in the way we played but it was a friendly match. It was a test. There are still a lot of things we have to do better, so don't get carried away."

The Spanish boss further added:

"To beat Chelsea 4-0 is a great result but this is a friendly and in the Premier League it will be completely different."

Arteta's side have enjoyed a perfect pre-season on the pitch, with the victory over Chelsea their fifth consecutive triumph.

Arsenal @Arsenal "We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible."



🎙 @M8Arteta "We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible."🎙 @M8Arteta 💬 "We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible." ❤️🎙 @M8Arteta https://t.co/eZAYqkn31c

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far