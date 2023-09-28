"There will be plenty of goals" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool 

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to narrowly defeat Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 30.

Both clubs have made phenomenal starts to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign as they are two of the four unbeaten sides in the league. Spurs have looked rejuvenated under new manager Ange Postecoglou and are currently fourth in the league with 14 points from six games.

The Reds, on the other hand, are second in the standings with 16 points from six games, two points behind leaders Manchester City. They will be aiming to continue their dominant form against Spurs on Saturday following their 3-1 win against Leicester in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday (September 27).

Providing his prediction for the blockbuster clash, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"You've probably noticed I've always been a fan of Ange Postecoglou, but he has been absolutely phenomenal since he arrived at Spurs. I love the way he sticks to his guns with the way his teams play. It was the same against Arsenal last weekend, and they will go for it in this game too."

He added:

"I could make a case for either team to win it, but I just have a feeling Liverpool will snatch it. What I know for certain is that there will be plenty of goals."

"Tottenham will definitely cause Liverpool some problems and it's great to see Son Heung-min back on top form, but the same will apply when Jurgen Klopp's side attack, and Reds striker Darwin Nunez looks really dangerous at the moment."

Sutton heaped praise on midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has had an excellent start to his life at Anfield since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer, writing:

"We've already seen Liverpool win at Newcastle with 10 men this season and their forward line is capable of scoring against anyone, even when they are not playing well, and they have got some goals in midfield from Dominik Szoboszlai too."

He added:

"I remember Mark Chapman claiming on the Monday Night Club a few weeks ago that Szoboszlai's size-seven feet mean he hits the ball with a different trajectory. If that's the case then it's working, as we saw from his terrific goal against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-3

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Tottenham?

Liverpool are set to face a new-look Tottenham Hotspur side away from home this Saturday. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the last time these two sides faced each other last season.

The Reds took on Ryan Mason's Spurs at Anfield on April 30, 2023. Both teams had underwhelming 2022-23 campaigns and had an extremely low chance of even qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men emerged victors, beating Tottenham in a thrilling 4-3 showdown. Curtis Jones (3'), Luis Diaz (5'), Mohamed Salah (15'), and Diogo Jota (94') scored for the home team. Meanwhile, Spurs put up a valiant effort via Harry Kane (40'), Son Heung-min (77'), and Richarlison (93').

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 21 games against Tottenham, winning 14 and drawing six.