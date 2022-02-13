"There will be pressure from his agent" - Noel Whelan suggests Arsenal could lose key player if they fail to secure UEFA Champions League qualification

Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes Arsenal could lose young sensation Bukayo Saka if they miss out on Champions League football for next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Whelan suggested there could be many suitors for Saka if the Gunners fail to make it inside the top four. He said:

“Saka’s had such a quick rise at Arsenal over the past three seasons. He has become a hugely important player and commodity for them. Saka will not want to leave Arsenal, he will desperately want to get them into the Champions League this season."

“But there will be pressure from his agent. There will be whispers and people talking because teams in the Champions League will want a player like Saka in their side.”

Bukayo Saka has become one of the most important players for Mikel Arteta in recent seasons. The 20-year-old attacker has made 115 appearances for the Gunners and has contributed 18 goals and 26 assists across all competitions. Saka helped Arteta win the FA Cup and the Community Shield back in 2020.

However, there have always been rumors linking Saka with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. According to a recent report from ESPN, both Manchester City and Liverpool have shown interest in signing the England international. It is, however, worth noting that Saka currently has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2024.

Arsenal desperately need European football to attract quality players and keep hold of their stars. Mikel Arteta's side are currently without any sort of European football for the first time in nearly 25 years after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal are in the hunt for Champions League football for next season

As things stand, the Gunners are in a position to challenge for a top-four berth this season. Mikel Arteta's side are currently sixth in the standings, having picked up 39 points from 22 matches.

As things stand, they are only a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United and fifth-placed Manchester United. However, Arsenal have two games in hand over the two aforementioned clubs.

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners have not competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season under Arsene Wenger. They were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 on that occasion.

Since then they have had four seasons in the Europa League before missing out on European football altogether in the current season.

