Top 5 Euro 2020 stars who deserve transfers to a bigger club

International tournaments like the Euros have always been the perfect stage for upcoming talent to make their mark in the footballing world. An ideal example of this phenomenon was the 2014 World Cup, where James Rodriguez burst onto the scene with a Puskas-winning goal against Uruguay. The Colombian sensation was crucial to his nation's run to the quarter-finals, which earned him a £71m move to Real Madrid.

Transfers and Euro 2020

The summer transfer window has been underway for over a month now. Apart from a few expensive signings, clubs have mostly focused their attention towards completing thrifty deals. Even so, the tide can change drastically once the Euros are consummated. A good international tournament always manages to surge up the asking price of the player in question.

Nevertheless, in some cases, these performances just confirm how good a player has been throughout his career, by rightfully putting them in the spotlight. Here, we take a look at 5 such footballers who, through their impressive outings at Euro 2020, showed the world exactly why they deserve a big money move.

5. Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli's brilliant performance against Switzerland won him the Man of the Match award

The former AC Milan wonderkid experienced an up-to-par season at Sassuolo last year. However, he really turned up the ante when it mattered the most. Locatelli put in an eye-catching performance against Switzerland, scoring twice to seal a comprehensive win against the Red Crosses.

The fact that Roberto Mancini has chosen to name Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella as the mainstays in his midfield is a testament to the abilities of the said technicians and not a question over Locatelli's obvious talent. Regardless, his 4 apperances at Euro 2020 proved to be enticing enough for a string of clubs. The 23-year-old playmaker is currently on the shopping list for both Arsenal and Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners have already put forward a €40m bid in hopes of signing Locatelli. However, they will face tough competition from the Bianconeri, who are still the frontrunners in securing his signature.

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali to Sky: “We’re in talks for Locatelli with one club from abroad... and it’s really advanced. We’re gonna meet with Juventus in the next days, but there are no negotiations yet with Juve as Italian clubs are in difficult financial situation”. 🇮🇹 #AFC #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2021

Locatelli was recently in the news after he removed bottles of Coca-Cola in a post-match interview, two days after Ronaldo's snub at the beverage giants.

4. Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is on the shortlist of a hoard of top clubs in Europe

Having recently penned down a 5-year contract extension with Real Sociedad, Isak is still being hunted by many clubs across the continent. Many would question the Swede's decision to tie up his future at Anoeta, since he has no shortage of more lucrative suitors. An electric performance against Spain garnered a lot of praise for the 21-year-old striker.

Isak was instrumental in his side's success at Euro 2020. Despite failing to score at the Euros, his two assists, coupled with his galvanizing pace, propelled Sweden to first place in Group E, ahead of favorites Spain.

Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 18, 2021

Isak had a disappointing spell at Dortmund, making just 5 appearances for Die Borussen's senior squad with no goals to show for his efforts. This led to many people writing him off at a very young age. Nevertheless, the eccentric forward has bounced back in style, scoring 17 times in 34 league appearances for the Basque club. According to AS, the youngster is now a target for Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

His €70m release clause might put off potential bidders, but a collection of classy performances at Euro 2020 would definitely attract any top club looking to strengthen their attacking options.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande