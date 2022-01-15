"These numbers are not important to me" - Klopp on completing 350 games as Liverpool manager with the highest win percentage in the club's history

Jurgen Klopp is all set to hit a new milestone in his illustrious Liverpool career tomorrow.

The match against Brentford on Sunday in the Premier League will be his 350th with the club in all competitions.

The German took charge of the Merseyside outfit in October 2015 after Brendon Rodgers was sacked.

Since then, he's guided the side to four titles, including their first-ever Premier League crown in 2020 and their sixth Champions League medal the year before.

He also led the Reds into the finals of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League in his first season and another Champions League final in 2018, but ended up on the losing side on all three occasions.

Ahead of his landmark game, he was asked in a press conference about it and how much pride he takes in his accomplishments.

Klopp joked, saying he doesn't take numbers too seriously but acknowledged feeling a sense of pride:

"I'm really happy and really proud of the things we achieved here so far, but it's not that I think a second about it, to be honest. It's just the next game is really decisive and when you are a manager here at the club in all competitions everybody, ourselves involved, expects to win the next game – and that's a task but it's fine because we have a great squad, we have great players. It's a fantastic club.

"I'm really happy about the time we had here so far and I hope to enjoy the next few years as well. It's all good but these numbers are not important to me, but 350 is a nice one – better than 15 and out."

Klopp's achievements with Liverpool have elevated his stature among football's best managers, with many hailing the German as one of the greatest in modern history.

He still has two more years left on his Liverpool contract but questions remain over whether he's going to extend his stay at the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp will go down in Liverpool history as one of their best

Klopp has already etched his name in Liverpool history.

He inherited a mediocre side but transformed them into world beaters, while delivering the Kop its most coveted title - the Premier League.

In the current season, the Reds are competing for more silverware and further success would cement Klopp's legacy as one of Liverpool's greatest managers of all time

