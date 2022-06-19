“They actually made me feel sick” – New Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez lifts lid on struggle to cope with ‘comments’ he didn’t like 

New Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has revealed that he avoids looking at social media after matches to avoid being affected by negative comments.

The 22-year-old said this during an exclusive interview with the Daily Mirror where he touched on several aspects of his career and personal life.

He revealed that he used to initially look at social media comments but that the vile nature of some of them took a negative toll on his mind and body. He, thus, stopped looking at social media and now only speaks to his friends and family after matches.

"I used to look at the [social media] networks a lot - but then I saw comments that I didn’t like. They actually made me feel sick.

"The criticism started to get me down and I had to speak to the national team psychologist Axel Ocampo. He helped me a lot, but the answer was simple. Now I don’t turn my cellphone on in the dressing room to read what is being said about me," Nunez said.

"I only turn my phone on after games to speak with my family and friends. I will only listen to the people who have been supportive."

Darwin Nunez recently joined Liverpool from Benfica for a club-record fee that could rise to €100m.

The Uruguay international garnered continental attention following his exploits for the Portuguese giants last season when he scored 34 goals from 41 matches in all competitions.

Darwin Nunez' transfer to Liverpool will see him face even more intense scrutiny on social media

The Reds are one of the biggest clubs in the world

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with their followers running into hundreds of millions around the world.

The Reds have fans in virtually every corner of the planet and players of the club face intense criticism on a daily basis if they do not perform to expectations.

Darwin Nunez' stature as the club's most expensive signing in history will put him under the intense scrutiny of both fans and the media.

Virtually every aspect of his life from now on henceforth will be dissected on all levels.

But on the flipside, his transfer to Liverpool also offers him the opportunity to become a bonafide global superstar if he hits the ground running at Anfield.

Most players tend to struggle with the weight of expectations placed on their shoulders following such high-profile moves and fail to live up to expectations.

Darwin Nunez' immense potential and ability is beyond doubt. Whether he tranlates that into success on the pitch at Anfield is to be seen.

