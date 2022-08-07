"They won't be afraid" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Brighton with 'disruptive' Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has said that the transfer saga involving Cristiano Ronaldo will affect Manchester United's chances of victory against Brighton Hove & Albion on August 7.

The Red Devils are set to lock horns with Graham Potter's side in their Premier League season opener at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Earlier in July, the club won three, drew two and lost one of their pre-season friendlies held in Thailand, Australia, Norway and the United Kingdom.

After finishing sixth last season with a record-low points tally of 58, Manchester United are expected to make a fresh start in the 2022-23 campaign under the helm of new head coach Erik ten Hag.

So far, the club have roped in three new signings – centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for £57 million, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £13 million, and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Writing in a column for BBC Sport, Sutton claimed that Manchester United will be held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton. He said:

"I just don't know what to expect from Manchester United. The whole Cristiano Ronaldo situation – and whether he will stay or go – is really disruptive and new United manager Erik ten Hag could really do without it."

He added:

"Playing United at Old Trafford on the opening day used to be a daunting prospect, but not so any more. Brighton stuffed them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium, so they won't be afraid of them. I love watching the Seagulls under Graham Potter and I think they will get something here."

Manchester United won one and lost one Premier League contest against Brighton last season. The Red Devils picked up a 2-0 win at home with the Portuguese forward getting on the scoresheet. However, the club went on to lose 4-0 at the Amex Stadium in the return fixture earlier in May this year.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Erik ten Hag looks ahead to new season: "Every game will be a challenge. There will be setbacks + disappointments. We have to deal with that. That is sports life. That is attitude we all need. In end if you have a good plan, you will achieve success. Am 100% convinced of that." Erik ten Hag looks ahead to new season: "Every game will be a challenge. There will be setbacks + disappointments. We have to deal with that. That is sports life. That is attitude we all need. In end if you have a good plan, you will achieve success. Am 100% convinced of that."

Is Cristiano Ronaldo in Erik ten Hag's plans at Manchester United?

Despite labeling Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior as "unacceptable" after the striker left at half-time during the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, Ten Hag has recently said that he is happy with the Portuguese. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo. We have a top striker. He is here with us and is in the squad."

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo has impressed in training and has asked his boss Ten Hag to play him against Brighton. Earlier, the 37-year-old expressed his desire to depart the club on a permanent transfer to pursue UEFA Champions League action.

