“They are a very complete team” – Carles Puyol names favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Barcelona and Spain captain Carlos Puyol has said France are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' French side are one of the bookies' favorites to win the FIFA World Cup later this year due to their great performances in recent years and huge squad depth.

The squad at Deschamps' disposal has become even deeper since their 2018 World Cup win, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Christopher Nkunku and Eduardo Camavinga having broken through.

They join the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba, among others, in an already glittering squad of options for the French. Notably, Benzema was not part of the 2018 triumph.

The Barcelona legend told BolaVIP:

"For me the main favorite is France because they have a lot of players, a lot of talent, they are a very complete team, they have already been champions and they know the way perfectly.

France won the last World Cup in 2018 by beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Russia.

Puyol believes the Spanish national side can still make an impact in Qatar but he isn't sure they are one of the frontrunners:

“Then there are other teams, such as Spain, who I think can play a great role, but I don't give them the title of main favorite because I don't think they have to carry that pressure, but they have a group of young players, with a lot of quality, with a lot of nerve and others with more experience who can also help."

Who are the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Here are a few teams in the running:

France: The current holders, France continue to integrate top talent into their side with each passing generation.

Didier Deschamps possesses perhaps the upcoming winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or in Karim Benzema.

The Real Madrid star has been in scintillating form and is part of perhaps the strongest squad heading into the tournament.

Brazil: The bookmakers favorites, Brazil impressed in World Cup qualifiers, finishing top of the CONMEBOL qualifying table and did so with 14 wins, three draws and no losses.

Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr, Bruno Guimares and Casemiro are just some of coach Tite's star players.

England: The Three Lions haven't won the competition since 1966 and made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Gareth Southgate has one of the best English squads in recent memory with the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Declan Rice.

Argentina: It could be Lionel Messi's last international tournament and what better way to end his storied international career then claiming the FIFA World Cup.

He leads a side boasting the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Lauturo Martinez and Cristian Romero.

Spain: Last won the trophy in 2010 and are a young squad full of talent including the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Carlos Soler.

