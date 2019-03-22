'They are starting to speak before they've won anything': Rio Ferdinand mocks Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans are hoping that their team wins their first league title since 1990

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has taken a dig at Liverpool fans, who have 'come back out of the woodwork' after years of being silent, adding that it would be painful to see the Merseyside outfit win the Premier League.

The Red Devils have the misfortune of seeing two of their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City battling it out for the Premier League title this season.

While Liverpool are hoping to win their first title since 1990, Manchester City are defending the crown they won under Pep Guardiola last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side are presently at the summit of the English top flight, although their Manchester competitors are merely two points away, with a game in hand.

Both teams are also preparing for their Champions League quarter final fixtures. Liverpool are set to face Porto, while Manchester City will lock horns with fellow English club Tottenham Hotspur.

Ferdinand has admitted that it is hard to see the two clubs fighting for the title, telling The Mirror:

"This is the worst possible scenario for someone that likes Man United, supports Man United and has played for Man United, and I’m a pundit that’s got to speak about it publicly and squirm and what not."

"So the better of the two evils is Manchester City winning the league as I’ve seen it, I’ve been part of it."

The United legend also had some choice words for fans who are coming out after trophy-less years saying:

"I’ve seen it as a player and a football fan so I’ve been able to deal with it emotionally. You turn everything off. There aren’t many Man City fans to have a go at me."

"There's fans I didn't even know supported Liverpool that have come back out of the wood work after 20 years of being silent that are starting to speak before they've won anything so it'd be a lot more painful to see them win the league [over Man City], but listen the best team will win it and whoever that is well done."

Manchester United face Watford in the Premier League on March 30, while Liverpool will try to get past third-placed Tottenahm Hotspur on March 31.

