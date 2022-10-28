“They are down to the bare bones a little bit” – Mark Lawrenson makes interesting Liverpool prediction for Leeds United clash

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds will beat Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield tomorrow (October 28). This is despite the mounting injury problems Jurgen Klopp is facing.

The Merseysiders have endured a sluggish start to the season as they currently lie eighth in the table, 12 points away from leaders Arsenal. They suffered an embarrassing defeat to bottom-club Nottingham Forest in their most recent Premier League encounter. However, they did beat Ajax in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Liverpool's home record has been good this term, but the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are all injured for tomorrow's clash. However, they are taking on a Leeds side who are clearly low on confidence and currently sit in the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire club are currenlty on an eight-game winless run and Lawrenson believes the Reds will see off Jesse Marsch's men. The club legend told Paddy Power:

“The problem with Leeds is that they are competitive, they’re just lacking a bit of guile. Patrick Bamford is only going to get match fit by playing games and he’s the best finisher they’ve got."

He added:

“Liverpool had a great result in the Champions League but they are down to the bare bones a little bit. I think they’ll bounce back from that Nottingham Forest game, though. Liverpool 2-0 Leeds.”

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap

90 Clean Sheets

6 Trophies

3 Assists

1 Goal



Our Keeper 🧤 200 Games90 Clean Sheets6 Trophies3 Assists1 GoalOur Keeper 🧤 200 Games❌ 90 Clean Sheets🏆 6 Trophies🎯 3 Assists⚽️ 1 GoalOur Keeper 🇧🇷 https://t.co/JKqEoxpFwL

Pundit believes Liverpool's star forward will leave Anfield at the end of the season

Despite their woes this season, Roberto Firmino has been a rare bright spark for the Reds. The 31-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in his 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Kevin Campbell believes the Brazilian international will depart in the summer on a free transfer, as the former Arsenal forward told Football Insider:

“I cannot see him staying. That is if I am being totally honest. If the club were serious about keeping him they would have already got him negotiated an extra couple of years. When you let a player of his profile get into the final 12 months of his contract, the writing is on the wall in my opinion."

He added:

“If he scores 12 goals I’m sure Liverpool will be moving heaven and earth to keep him. But right now, I think he will leave next summer. It will be a changing of the guard.”

LiveScore @livescore



𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🤩 Roberto Firmino just needs one more goal contribution to equal last seasons tally in the Premier League𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🤩 Roberto Firmino just needs one more goal contribution to equal last seasons tally in the Premier League 🔥𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🤩🇧🇷 https://t.co/BJmuRQsQnm

Poll : 0 votes