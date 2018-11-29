×
"They did not want to play, they just defended," says FC Goa's striker 'Coro' after the match against ATK

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
21   //    29 Nov 2018, 01:01 IST

'Coro' (middle) in action during FC Goa's match against ATK
'Coro' (middle) in action during FC Goa's match against ATK

FC Goa settled with just a single point when they played out a 0-0 draw against hosts ATK at the majestic Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday evening. While both the team got a considerable number of chances, it was disappointing to see no one was able to convert. The leading goal scorer of the season, FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas had an off day in the field. He felt that ATK played defensively and were happy with the point.

Regarding ATK’s approach to the game, he said, “I think Kolkata did not want to play the game, they just defended, they did not attack, a 0-0 result is good for them.”

When asked about the controversial penalty appeal in the second half of the match, he said, I don’t see in the television, but it is a clear penalty.”

Lenny Rodriguez and Ahmed Jahouh played their part in the midfield but it hardly made any difference as the finishing was not up to the mark from the strikers. FC Goa leapfrogged North East United FC to move up to the second spot in the league table with a superior goal difference.

ATK came closer to scoring while FC Goa also had its share of opportunities. The match will be remembered for the missed chances and the heated exchanges inside the rectangle. The referee had a tough time in the middle and showed cards at regular intervals.

Andre Bikey’s inclusion has made wonders to the ATK defence. The team has not conceded a single goal in the last three matches. But he was not convinced to take the full credit for the improved display at the back.

When asked whether he was the reason for ATK’s clean sheets, he said, “It’s about the group, it is a good feeling not to concede a goal. Especially against a good team like Goa. We happy for a point because it was a pretty open game, it wasn’t easy, but we did it. It is still a long way to go.”

On asked whether ATK got the better of the chances in the match, Bikey said, “Always, everyone knows that Goa gave us the chances. That was the plan, defend the ball. You know that they will make the mistakes, but we failed to score.”

ATK fetched a lone point and remained in the sixth spot. It will make their job even more difficult in the upcoming games especially when they hit the road for three away matches in quick succession.

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
