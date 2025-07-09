"They are very different" - When RedBull F1 driver Max Verstappen commented on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

F1 legend Max Verstappen once opened up on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. The two superstars of modern football continued to divide the world into two, around two decades after they broke into the scene.

The Argentinean maestro has won the fabled Ballon d'Or a record eight times in his career so far. La Pulga is also the most decorated footballer on the planet, with 46 trophies to his name, including the fabled FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored over 900 goals in his career, and is also among the finest footballers to set foot on earth. Interestingly, the 40-year-old is yet to win the FIFA World Cup, which, according to many, puts him behind Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate.

Speaking days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, however, Vestappen insisted that he couldn't choose between the two superstars.

"They are very different, so I can't choose. I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit. I mean, what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very, very good as well," said Verstappen.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both expected to represent their respective countries at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Could Lionel Messi rekindle his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

Al-Ahly are trying to take Lionel Messi to the Middle East at the end of this year, according to L'Equipe. The Argentine maestro's contract with Inter Miami expires in less than six months, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Saudi Arabia already boasts the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has extended his stay with Al-Nassr in recent days. Al-Ahly are now attempting to reignite the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry in the Middle East next year.

The Saudi club are likely to offer Messi a colossal contract to agree to join them at the end of his contract. Interestingly, La Pulga was also heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023.

The diminutive magician, however, opted to move to the MLS instead to join Inter Miami, and has since transformed their fortunes. The Herons are already locked in talks to tie him down to a new deal, and remain confident about keeping him at the club.

