"They don’t get many wrong" - Rio Ferdinand names 2 transfer blunders made by Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Liverpool's transfer business in the current era of success, calling out just two transfer blunders during Michael Edwards' time as sporting director of the club.

Edwards will step down from his role as Liverpool's sporting director this summer, with assistant Julian Ward replacing him.

The Anfield outfit have seen a huge transformation in their transfer business since he joined the club in 2011 that has helped manager Jurgen Klopp guide to UEFA Champions League and Premier League success.

His most recent signing of FC Porto winger Luis Diaz was a shrewd piece of business, with the director quickly wrapping up a £40.5 million deal for the Colombian winger.

Ferdinand touched on Liverpool's ability to pull off impressive deals. He spoke on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE, in this regard (via TEAMTalk):

“The recruitment, the players come in and they hit the ground running. They don’t get many wrong you know, Minamino might be one, but he scored the other day."

Ferdinand mentioned Keita's acquisition as anoher iffy one alongside that of Minamino.

“But Minamino is probably one where you say you could get more out of him. (Naby) Keita maybe as well, but after that, (Kostas) Tsimikas comes in and plays well, they just get it right."

Edwards transfer success at Liverpool

Edwards has helped Klopp create a star-studded squad

As mentioned, Edwards has overseen a huge turnaround in the transfer business at Liverpool.

It has coincided with the world-class managerial talents of boss Jurgen Klopp, who has reaped the rewards of having Edwards in the director role.

When the club sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £121.5 million in 2018 many Reds fans were sad to see the Brazilian depart.

But the aftermath of his departure has seen the Reds turn into top European heavyweights.

The season prior to his move, Edwards tracked and signed Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah.

Salah, 29, had been impressive for AS Roma, having scored 34 goals in 83 games for the Serie A side.

But nobody could have forseen the impact the former Chelsea forward would have at Anfield.

He has 152 goals in 237 Liverpool games, and his £37.8 million is up there with some of the best business pulled off by any club.

The signings of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk have well and truly pushed the Premier League giants into the upper echelons of world football.

The Reds lost a disappointing UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2017.

Edwards reacted by bringing in Alisson from AS Roma, who immediately turned them into a European heavyweight with the side winning the competition the next season.

Other names brought in by Edwards during his time as technical director include Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson.

At a joint sum of £82.8 million they have been bargains as the trio have been instrumental in one of the most successful periods in Liverpool's history.

