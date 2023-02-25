“They are forcing us away” – Residents near Manchester United’s Old Trafford complain about ‘nightmare’ experiences

As Manchester United chase glory on four fronts, residents living near Old Trafford are contemplating moving away due to the chaos caused by the club's success.

With the 74,000-seater stadium attracting hordes of visitors each week, streets surrounding Old Trafford have become a hotbed of anti-social behaviour and parking mayhem.

This weekend, however, will provide some respite as Erik ten Hag's men prepare to take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Meanwhile, Old Trafford won't have any games.

Talking to the Manchester Evening News (via Mirror), one resident, Graham Wright, revealed how improper parking is the biggest irritation on his street:

"These problems have been going on for donkey's years. The fly-tipping and dumping rubbish in the alleyways is just horrendous. The parking is a nightmare. We are thinking of moving and I've actually had my house valued. They are forcing us away."

Despite the club's website advising supporters to use official car parks E1 and E2, visiting fans seem to have a penchant for parking on other roads and streets.

However, that's not all. The residents also have to contend with the unpleasant sight of people urinating in the streets and alleys. Ali Mirage, a local resident, expressed frustration with the lack of police presence to tackle such behaviour:

"The back gates to the alleyway usually stay open, so people sneak in there, take their pants down and urinate. It's a nightmare to be honest. We need the police patrolling the area and the backstreets. On matchdays, it's just a chain of events. You can't park outside your own home, which is a scam when we pay the council and our taxes every year.”

Woes may continue for residents near Old Trafford as Manchester United begin preparations for redevelopment

Earlier this year, Trafford Council launched an online consultation to address the problems in the area, and it received a deluge of complaints. However, the residents' woes have not been resolved, and according to Mirror, they may yet continue.

This is due to plans for a £1 billion redevelopment of the current structure or a complete new-build stadium costing £2 billion, which could further affect the local residents.

Architects Populous, who designed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have submitted plans to Manchester United. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on the locals.

For now, though, the residents of nearby Old Trafford will be looking forward to the relative peace and quiet this weekend, as Manchester United fans troop to Wembley.

