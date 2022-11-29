"They are in a good place" - Gary Neville names team that could win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Brazil could lift the much-coveted trophy after their 1-0 win over Switzerland at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side are aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the trophy since their world triumph in Japan in 2002.

Brazil qualified for the last-16 stage of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup after their second straight Group G win on Monday (28 November). Despite struggling against the Swiss at times, the Selecao triumphed through a superb 83rd-minute winner from Casemiro.

During a post-match interaction on ITV (via Metro), Neville was asked if Brazil can make it to the FIFA World Cup final and win. He said:

"They can. I thought Spain versus Germany was the best game of the tournament by a mile last night. I think if Brazil were to play in that company, it will raise them a level. They are not playing in that company yet but they are in a good place."

Heaping praise on the five-time world champions, Neville added:

"They have shown they can defend well, they have not had a shot on target against them today, but they have also shown they can change games and inject some urgency into it and bring quality off the bench. I think they are in a pretty good place."

Brazil are next scheduled to wrap up its 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage with a clash against Cameroon on Friday (2 December).

Neymar is set to miss the Selecao's final Group G fixture due to a sprained ankle suffered in his team's opening 2-0 win over Serbia last week. Danilo is also recovering from an ankle issue of his own.

BBC Sport @BBCSport

2006: 🆆🆆🆆

2010: 🆆🆆🅳

2014:🆆🅳🆆

2018: 🅳🆆🆆

2022: 🆆🆆



Brazil star Fabinho names two contenders to lift 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy

Speaking to LFC TV, Brazil midfielder Fabinho highlighted defending champions France and 2020 UEFA Euro runners-up England as two favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He elaborated:

"I hope we will win the World Cup because with the talent we have and with the team we have and with the players we have, I think we are one of the strongest teams. For me personally, France are the favorites and England have one of the strongest teams as well."

France have already booked their place in the knockout stages after two back-to-back Group D victories over Australia and Denmark. England, on the other hand, are almost through to the last-16 stage after registering a 6-2 win over Iran and 0-0 draw against USA.

