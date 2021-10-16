"They just do what they want" - Jurgen Klopp blasts FA after Liverpool star returns injured from international duty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left furious after midfielder Curtis Jones returned with an injury after representing England's U21 team during the international break. The tactician has criticized the FA for their lack of communication after losing another vital player to the doctor's table.

Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Watford encounter:

"Curtis Jones came back injured from the U21s. Great. That's not okay. It's really difficult to get proper in contact even with the English federation, because they just do what they want. Curtis didn't train, then wasn't involved in the first game. They didn't do a scan or whatever, then he played a few minutes in the second game.

"Who were the opponents? Andorra? Great. Very important that he played there. He came back and has a slight injury and is not available for tomorrow. These are the situations we have to deal with. That's why we have these massive squads so we can use players like machines.

"I've said it before, but when the federations don't start helping us - and I mean all of them, the Premier League, the FA - they have to think about the game again and not only about their own interests. I am six years here and we talk about it and it makes no sense, but nobody obviously is listening."

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool find themselves in a tough situation as they prepare to face Watford in the Premier League this afternoon. The Reds are currently short of options in midfield, with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot both sidelined and Fabinho unavailable. It remains to be seen how the tactician will manage the situation.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool on a decent run this season

Jones is set to miss Liverpool's clash with Watford today due to injury

Liverpool have entered the season on a brilliant note. The Reds currently occupy second spot in the Premier League table, having recorded 15 points from seven games in the English top flight so far.

Jurgen Klopp's men have also impressed in the Champions League, claiming victories in their two matches in the tournament. It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerves and go all the way come the end of the campaign.

