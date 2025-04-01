“They looked at Messi and they didn’t train” - When ex-Barcelona star explained how Lionel Messi influence damaged Malcom and Dembele

Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng once said that Lionel Messi wasn't an ideal example for younger players. The 37-year-old Messi is a bonafide Barca legend.

During his near two-decade long first-team stint between 2004 and 2021, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored goals, provided assists and won big titles and individual awards galore.

Widely regarded as one of the best ever and the most talented to grace the beautiful game, Messi seemingly didn't train as hard as the younger players like Malcolm and Ousmane Dembele. The youngsters apparently followed Messi's example and didn't train much, leading to frequent injuries.

Boateng said on Rio Ferdinand's eponymous Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast (as per Mirror):

"So we come in the dressing room, he's just sitting there on his phone (and) gets a massage sitting down.

"Two minutes before we go out, he just stands up, closes his boots, and goes out. The warm up for the Champions League game against Liverpool, (we did the) crossbar challenge and then he goes back inside. (The) coach made the last adjustment. (Messi) is on the phone face-timing, (and) 30 seconds before we go out, he just comes and puts his jacket on, and BOOM, goal, goal, goal."

The former Ghana international added:

"That's what the young players did in Barcelona: Malcom, Dembele, they looked at him, and they didn't train so then going to the game, they got injured. He's (Messi's) the only one in the world that can do that."

Boateng, 38, has played for a staggering 15 different clubs, including a spell with the Blaugrana in the 2018-19 season, playing four games across competitions without making a goal contribution.

A look at Lionel Messi's Barcelona numbers

During his hugely successful stint with Barcelona, Lionel Messi - who now plays for MLS side Inter Miami - registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions - all record tallies.

The Argentina captain won trophies galore - like 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles - two of them coming as part of continental trebles (2008-09 and 2014-15). Barca haven't won the continental competition since then.

Moreover, La Pulga also won seven Copa del Rey, eight Spanish Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup, among others, with Barca. He won six of his record eight Ballon d'Or awards while at Barca, most by any player overall or for a single club.

