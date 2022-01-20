"They have both had a lot of set-backs" - Carlo Ancelotti says season's second-half 'could be better' for two Real Madrid stars

Real Madrid attackers Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have both had a difficult start to the season due to injury setbacks. But Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the duo can bounce back in the second half of the campaign.

"It is true they have both had a lot of setbacks due to injuries and problems. Bale is back now after a long time, Hazard has been fine for a month and he is physically fit.

"I don't have to give advice to Hazard. He has the character and experience to decide himself and by the way, the quality that both of them have could help us a lot.

"Only the first half of the season has gone. They have not had the opportunity to help the team due to the injuries they've had. Hopefully the second half of the season will be better," Ancelotti said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti was also quizzed about Eden Hazard's future following rumors of a potential move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian revealed he hasn't spoken to the player regarding his future, hinting that intense competition in the squad could be a reason behind Hazard's struggles.

He said:

"At the moment, he is still a Real Madrid player. He is training, he is focused on the games, we have nothing else to think about. Nothing has happened, there is just competition in the team, and every game I have to choose the best team."

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale's numbers for Real Madrid this season

The duo have been unlucky with injuries this season

Real Madrid have been forced to depend on other options for most of the season as the two high-profile attackers have struggled with fitness concerns. Eden Hazard has spent 25 days on the sidelines since the campaign kicked off. The Belgian has made 16 appearances for Los Blancos so far, and has two assists to his name.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, has played just three games for the Spanish giants this term, scoring just once. Fitness issues have seen him spend a whopping 113 days on the doctor's table so far, missing 26 games.

