“They need Antonio Conte!” - Former Premier League star urges Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta 

Many fans aren't happy with Arsenal's recent mediocre displays. It's only natural that fingers will be pointed at manager Mikel Arteta for failing to get his team headed in the right direction.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has urged the Gunners to get rid of Arteta and replace him with Antonio Conte after seeing the Gunners' transfer business this summer.

Jamie O'Hara told TalkSport:

“This literally sums them up, doesn’t it? It sums Arsenal up business-wise. They got rid of Martinez, who’s a brilliant keeper, for what £20million or something? A snip, one of the best keepers last season and they’re going to sign someone from a relegated team for £30million!"

"What are they doing?! Who is doing their business there? What are they doing? They are a mess. They’re signing a keeper that’s not as good as the keeper that they had. Aaron Ramsdale is not as good as Martinez. £30million? They need Antonio Conte as a manager, that’s what they need," added Jamie O'Hara.

Mikel Arteta came under fire following Arsenal's disappointing outing in the Premier League last season. The Gunners were a shadow of themselves, finishing eighth in the Premier League table. This means that they won't be playing in any European competition in the upcoming season.

2-1 to Hibs. Arsenal dominant for the majority of the game. They were decent in the second half, Pepe and Lacazette looked particularly sharp. But missed chances and some defensive errors cost them. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 13, 2021

Arsenal's pre-season displays also leave a lot to be desired. The Londoners lost to Hibernian 2-1 on July 13. That was followed by a 2-2 draw with Rangers on July 17. Given these poor results, it is easy to understand why Jamie O'Hara believes the Gunners should replace Arteta with Conte.

Conte's record in the Premier League speaks for itself.

What are Arsenal's chances of signing Antonio Conte?

The possibility of securing the services of Antonio Conte is quite high. The Italian tactician is currently a free agent. He left Inter Milan at the end of last season despite leading the Nerazzurri to the Scudetto.

Arsenal won't need to negotiate with any club if they decide to make a move for the manager. They could, however, face competition from Tottenham and Porto, who are also reportedly interested in signing the Italian.

Conte is one of the surest managers to bet on. The 51-year-old has an impressive record in the Premier League. He has won the EPL title and the FA Cup during his two-year stint with Chelsea.

