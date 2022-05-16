"They’re kind of preparing for a new era" - Noel Whelan feels the arrival of Luis Diaz could allow Liverpool star to leave the club

Noel Whelan has suggested that Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool in the summer following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January.

The Merseysiders broke the bank to bring in Luis Diaz from FC Porto during the winter transfer window.

The Colombian international has been a revelation for the Reds so far and Noel Whelan believes that could lead to Sadio Mane's departure.

The former Leeds United striker has suggested that Liverpool could be looking to build for the next few years.

As per Express Sport, Mane is interested in a move to Bayern Munich after talks were held earlier this week.

The Senegal international's contract is expiring in the summer of 2023 and Football Insider suggested that Klopp's side are looking to offer him a new deal.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Liverpool's match-winner Sadio Mane and outlined how important he is to the club "He's a machine, I told him after the game"

Whelan believes that the Reds could opt to cash in on the 30-year-old if they fail to tie him down with a new deal. The 47-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think now, because of the introduction of Diaz, does it open up a door?"

"I think Mane is exceptional. He really is. He’s such a quality player and there’s a good four years left in him."

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s invaluable to Liverpool, Mane, but you just see that youth coming into the club at the minute. It’s like they’re preparing themselves for their next phase?"

Whelan has insisted that he wishes to see Mane staying in the Premier League. But he reckons that the Senegalese international might have to make way with Liverpool looking to embark on a new era. He added:

“There’s a lot of discussion that needs to take place at the end of the season."

"I wouldn’t like to see Mane leave the Premier League, he’s an exceptional player along. I just think that they’re kind of preparing for a new era.”

Liverpool might regret if they let Sadio Mane depart the club

Sadio Mane has established himself as a legend at Anfield during his six years at Liverpool Football Club.

He has been one of the cornerstones for Jurgen Klopp in his squad building and has always been a team player.

He begain his stint on the right flank for the Reds but accommodated himself on the left following the arrival of Mohamed Salah.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



"Sadio Mane and Mo Salah don't like each other" was the weirdest narrative going.

Love them both.

Now, after Luis Diaz's arrival, the 30-year-old has once again sacrificed his position and has excelled as a centre-forward.

Even though he is 30 years of age now, Mane seems to have plenty of football at the highest level left in him.

If Liverpool decide to let him go, it might be a decision that could come back to haunt them in the future.

