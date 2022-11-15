“They have a scary amount of potential”, “Core of players with a lot of quality” – Lionel Messi names 2 teams that pose greatest threat to Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi believes France and Brazil are the biggest threats to his side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste, led by an in-form Messi, are among the favorites to win the marquee tournament set to kick off in Qatar in a few days. Brazil are the primary contenders in the eyes of many, while reigning world champions France cannot be counted out following their success four years ago in Russia.

Lionel Messi believes the Selecao and Les Bleus have incredible quality in their squads for this year's FIFA World Cup. He told Universo Valdano (as quoted by ESPN):

"France are good. They have some players injured, but they have a scary amount of potential in the squad. They have top players and a coach [Didier Deschamps] that has been there for a while with the same group and already won last the last World Cup."

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar added about Brazil, who will be spearheaded by his club teammate and close friend Neymar Jr.:

"Brazil also have a core of players with a lot of quality, especially in the final third where they can beat men, they have good No.9s, Neymar."

Lionel Messi acknowledged that Argentina also have a good squad, but claimed that they will not be looking too far ahead this early:

"We have a good core, too, and players in good form as well. The injury to Gio [Lo Celso] was bad luck because he is so important for us, but others have come in. We are going to fight. That's the idea. But first, we have to focus on winning the opening game."

Messi and Co. have been drawn in Group C at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. They will kick off their campaign against the team from the Middle East on November 22 before meeting Mexico on November 26 and the Polish side on November 30.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina name strong squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina will enter the upcoming FIFA World Cup in stellar form. The reigning Copa America champions are currently on a 35-match unbeaten streak and will look to extend that even further in Qatar.

La Albiceleste have a good chance of doing so as well, having named a strong squad for the tournament. They will be led by Lionel Messi and have plenty of quality options across the pitch.

Here's Argentina's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani.

Defenders: Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nahuel Molina, Juan Foyth, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Papu Gomez, Exequiel Palacios.

Attackers: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Paulo Dybala, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

