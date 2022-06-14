“They set the fixture list in a certain way” – Dean Saunders makes bold claim on Darwin Nunez’s success with Benfica ahead of Liverpool arrival 

Young striker Darwin Nunez is all set to join Liverpool from Benfica this summer. But former Reds striker Dean Saunders has expressed his doubts about how successful the Uruguayan will be in the English Premier League.

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of the 22-year-old striker for £64 million up front with a potential £21 million in add-ons. Although Benfica have already released a statement about the transfer, some formalities are yet to be completed.

Having scored 34 goals in 41 matches last season, Nunez is expected to bolster the Reds' attack like Luis Diaz did in January after joining from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch BREAKING: Darwin Núñez has completed the final part of his medical tests this morning. He has signed his contract with Liverpool until June 2028. @FabrizioRomano] BREAKING: Darwin Núñez has completed the final part of his medical tests this morning. He has signed his contract with Liverpool until June 2028. #lfc 🚨 BREAKING: Darwin Núñez has completed the final part of his medical tests this morning. He has signed his contract with Liverpool until June 2028. #lfc [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/xeeFcaSQFW

But former Benfica striker Saunders believes Nunez will take time to adjust to the Premier League. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"This lad looks big, strong, quick, and he scores goals – perfect! But I played in that Portuguese league, and it is different to playing in the Premier League."

He continued:

“How? Being honest, it’s easier. They set the fixture list in a certain way so that every team gets a tough game, a mid-table game and then two easy games, otherwise the season is over by Christmas. So they set the fixtures list up so that at the end of the season all the teams that are in with a shout of winning the league – Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Porto – have fixtures that are equal. I played up front with Nuno Gomez and Joao Pinto, and sometimes those two would just cruise through games and score two or three goals. You don’t get any easy goals in the Premier League, but you probably could in that league."

SPORF @Sporf Darwin Nunez is 𝗗𝗜𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟...



🤯 Throwback to this hat-trick of the highest quality from Darwin Nunez is 𝗗𝗜𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟...🤯 Throwback to this hat-trick of the highest quality from @LFC 's new striker 🔥 Darwin Nunez is 𝗗𝗜𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟...🤯 Throwback to this hat-trick of the highest quality from @LFC's new striker👏 https://t.co/SBHApk9MGt

The end of Liverpool's famous front three

The 57-year-old also voiced his concerns about the imminent departure of Sadio Mane.

“It’s a bit of a worry that they’ve signed him, because it seems like there’s one coming on and one going out the door. I hope not. I hope Mane and Salah don’t leave. I hope it’s still salvageable. It doesn’t look like I’ll get my wish, though."

He added further:

“[Roberto] Firmino’s contract is coming up, [Diogo] Jota is there as well, but there’s another one in the group. Manchester City have strengthened while they’re strong, and that’s what Liverpool are trying to do."

Liverpool lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup last season but missed out on the Premier League title by just one point and the UEFA Champions League trophy after losing in the final to Real Madrid.

