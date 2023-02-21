"They have shown their quality in Europe" - Former Anfield star believes Liverpool can win the Champions League this season

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane has backed the Reds to win the UEFA Champions League this season. He believes they have a great opportunity this season to go all the way and lift the trophy for a seventh time.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this season and have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They are eighth in the Premier League and only have the UEFA Champions League to avoid a trophyless season.

Keane claims the Reds are better suited for the Champions League this season as they are not doing well domestically. He was quoted by The Independent as saying:

"They are not in great form in the Premier League, but I really believe Liverpool have an opportunity to go and win the Champions League. Can they do it while underperforming domestically? Absolutely. The way they play certainly suits the Champions League and they have shown their quality in Europe over the past few years."

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the competition with the first leg at Anfield on February 21.

Liverpool and Chelsea are not bad teams despite form, claims Keane

Keane has claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea are not bad but are just struggling for form. He pointed out that the two sides made it to the Champions League finals in the last two seasons. The Blues even went on to win it under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

He said:

"Looking at them and Chelsea, neither of them have suddenly become bad teams. Líverpool were runners-up last season and Chelsea won the competition the year before. Sometimes when you're not doing so well in the league, a different competition is good for a team. It gives them a welcome change and can give a team a different mindset. That could be the case this year."

He added:

"Of course, Real Madrid are a difficult hurdle to get past for Liverpool. They have won five of the last nine Champions Leagues, while Carlo Ancelotti has won four as a manager. They have experience and knowhow in abundance. But the Reds can still make a success of this season."

Real Madrid are in fine form this season but are second in the Spanish league. Barcelona have stolen the march in La Liga with an eight-point lead and Los Blancos have a long way to go to catch up with the Catalan side.

