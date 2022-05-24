"They stay there for 10 years" - Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to make move for 22-year-old this summer 

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons this summer.

The Red Devils suffered a dreadful campaign as they just scapped a Europa League place, despite recording their record-low points total in the Premier League era.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag was in attendance for United's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the final day (May 22), with a squad overhaul clearly in order at Old Trafford.

United have conceded more top-flight goals this season than relegated Burnley, and former defender Ferdinand believes that Aarons would be an excellent addition to the squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (as quoted by The Mirror), former England centre-half Ferdinand claimed:

"Someone like Max Aarons you could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact."

"They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels."

Aarons has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, with Norwich City's relegation meaning the 22-year-old may be available at a cheaper price.

The former England U21 defender has made 35 appearances for the Canaries this term and would provide competition at United at right-back for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, who have both failed to nail down a starting spot at Old Trafford.

However, Aarons was a near-ever-present for the Norwich side, who finished bottom of the table and conceded a staggering 84 goals across the campaign.

Manchester United confirm plans to renew squad ahead of Erik ten Hag arrival

As previously mentioned, United are desperate to conduct a huge amount of transfer business this summer that will fit the vision of Ten Hag following the Dutch manager's successful five-year stint at Ajax.

Speaking in his inaugural interview with the Manchester United website, Ten Hag claimed:

“First, we have a break. We will start pre-season on 27 June and I will get a few of the squad, [a few] of the individual players. In certain positions we want to renew the squad, but as I said, one year ago, this squad was second in the league, so there is potential and I’m really looking forward to co-operating with the squad.”

Several high-earners in the squad are set to leave Old Trafford when their current deals end this summer, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic.

