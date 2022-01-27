"They are two I’d expect to go" - Paul Robinson expects 2 players to leave Manchester United in the current transfer window

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Phil Jones and Donny Van de Beek will leave Manchester United this month.

The Red Devils seem keen to trim their squad, a move that interim boss Ralf Rangnick had previously indicated was necessary. They took the first step towards achieving that goal by loaning out Anthony Martial to Sevilla for the rest of the season.

Robinson was recently asked by Football Insider if he felt a few more players could depart the club in the ongoing transfer window. He replied:

“Rangnick is not going to be there long term so it’s difficult. Will Manchester United move on players who the next manager might want?”

He then went on to name-drop Van de Beek and Jones as potential departures, albeit for different reasons. Robinson said:

“It has not worked for Donny van de Beek, regardless of how you look at it. Phil Jones has been there for a long time and I can’t see him playing regularly for Manchester United now. They are two I’d expect to go.”

The 42-year-old was also critical of Manchester United's decision to appoint an interim manager, which he viewed as a problem with respect to transfers. Robinson concluded:

“United need to get these players out of the club and rejuvenate that playing squad. But to do that, they need a permanent manager at the helm. An interim manager isn’t the answer. I cannot fathom the thinking behind it.”

Donny Van de Beek and Phil Jones unlikely to feature in Manchester United's future plans

Van de Beek has played 14 times for the Red Devils this season. However, he has accumulated just 380 minutes on the pitch, averaging less than 30 minutes per appearance.

The 24-year-old is reportedly close to securing a loan move to Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira's Eagles are keen to sign another midfielder and could bring Van de Beek to Selhurst Park before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Patrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. Talks ongoing for Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on straight loan. Salary coverage now discussed with Man United. Negotiations in progress.Patrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. #CPFC Talks ongoing for Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on straight loan. Salary coverage now discussed with Man United. Negotiations in progress. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCPatrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. #CPFC

Meanwhile, Jones has played just once for Rangnick's side this term. The centre-back completed the entire 90 minutes in that Premier League match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jones has been on Manchester United's books since 2011, making him the longest-serving member in the current squad. However, the 29-year-old is unlikely to feature much for the remainder of the season, except in the case of injuries.

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are both fit at the moment while Victor Lindelof is also expected to be available soon. Eric Bailly, who is currently with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, is unlikely to depart the club this month as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee