Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts former players who criticised Paul Pogba

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 822 // 07 Nov 2018, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out in support of his former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba, amid all the criticism the French star has been receiving lately.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has been a divisive player for the United faithful, with many fans having cast doubts over his performances for the Red Devils.

The most popular of his critics is Graeme Souness who has even gone on to say that the Frenchman "does not do the basics right".

Pogba had previously expressed the fact that he feels like the most criticised player in the world.

Speaking to Telefoot (via ESPN), Pogba said, "It's funny, I went from being the biggest transfer in the world to the most-criticised player in the world. The critics will always be there. That's football."

The World Cup winner had previously played with Ibrahimovic in the 2016/17 season following his staggering £89 million return to Old Trafford from Serie A side Juventus.

During this time, the duo together won the League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Ibrahimovic, who left United for LA Galaxy earlier this year, has now had his say on the criticism that his former teammate has been subjected to.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Swede said, "I think the thing with Pogba has become an issue that’s a little bit ridiculous."

"Everybody hangs up on Pogba. Somebody goes through a red light – it’s Pogba’s fault. You get a puncture on a tyre – it’s Pogba’s fault. Something goes wrong – it’s Pogba’s fault."

"All these people talk: I think they just want attention, so they talk. They expect miracles every second."

The former United man did not hold back in his comments adding, "They have to relax. They have to look at themselves, especially the ex-players, and ask themselves, ‘What did I do when I played?’ Because they were not much better – I played against them."

"Some were good; some were less good. Excuse my words, but they should all shut up and mind their own business."

"They get paid to talk, they get paid to get attention, but you have to talk with facts."

"When it comes to Paul, I think it feels personal. They have to be careful, because when it becomes personal, it’s not professional. They’re two different things."

"When you get paid to do work, you have to be professional, not personal. You leave personal things at home."

What's next?

While Ibrahimovic continues his exploits in the US, Pogba will join his team to face Juventus on Thursday,