"They will have the extra belief" - Roberto Carlos reveals his prediction for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Brazilian legend and former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos has made his Champions League final prediction ahead of the game on Saturday, May 28. He has unsurprisingly chosen Los Blancos to be the eventual winners of the much-awaited clash.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be fighting for the ultimate European glory at the Stade de France in Paris. The 49-year-old Brazilian has lauded Jurgen Klopp's efforts in reshaping the Liverpool side into a lethal force as they make their third UCL final appearance in the last four years. However, the Brazilian picked his former club over the Premier League side in the UCL final clash.

Carlos has been keeping an eye on the developments in the Liverpool team and has expressed his admiration for their current team. He believes their success under Jurgen Klopp is immense, specifically naming their two full-backs as key members of the team.

As per the Mirror, he said:

"They (Liverpool) were a good team then and they are very good team now. They are all very good players, and Jurgen Klopp is such a great manager. Their motivation will be the same and Liverpool right now is one of the very best teams."

"Alexander-Arnold is one of the very best full-backs in the world right now and the same for Robertson who is so well qualified in his position and has such good ability on the ball.''

Despite the praises and admiration, Roberto Carlos predicts a 14th UCL title for his former club. Predicting the outcome of the much anticipated clash in Paris, Carlos said:

"It will be a very difficult game, but I do believe that Real Madrid will come out on top because they have more experience of playing so many finals. The fact that they have come through the biggest teams to get there, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, and so they will have the extra belief they can do it."

Real Madrid 's history gives them psychological edge over Liverpool ahead of the Champions League finals

Real Madrid 's history in the Champions League will certainly give them a psychological edge over their rivals Liverpool in the finals on Saturday. The Spanish giants have entered four UCL finals in the last decade, winning every single contest to claim the ultimate European title. They have also won 14 of their last 15 one-legged finals they have played across different competitions.

Real Madrid Stats @RMadrid_Stats



#UCLfinal Real Madrid have won 14 out of their last 15 one-legged finals in all competitions.

However, Liverpool have entered twice in the last five years. They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 final and won it the very next year, beating fellow English club Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 finals.

