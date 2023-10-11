“They will kill me, but I will die for you” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate pledged to defend Sergio Aguero over Lionel Messi incident

Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was furious with Lionel Messi last year after a video that showed a Mexican jersey on the floor in the Argentine dressing room went viral.

The boxer believed Messi kicked the jersey intentionally after his team's 2-0 World Cup group-stage win against Mexico on 27 November and threatened him on social media.

Sergio Aguero was quick to come out in defense of Messi and stated that it was just an accident. He added that the Argentine did not intentionally kick the jersey and was backed by Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate sent a voice note to Aguero on WhatsApp and said in November 2022 (h/t MARCA):

"Kuni, if something happens with Canelo, I am also here to defend you, my strength and my biceps are with you. They will kill me, but I will die for you. I hope the same, that they don't find Canelo. That's what I say, I hope they don't find him."

Aguero revealed that the Mexican footballer, who played with Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United, was backing him in any fight with Canelo. The boxer was adamant that Lionel Messi knew what he was doing and kept having a go at the Argentine in November 2022.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez apologized to Lionel Messi later

Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez issued an apology to Lionel Messi at the end of November and admitted that he got carried away. The boxer added that his comments were out of place and he should have done better.

He wrote on his social media account:

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina.

"Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn. I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end."

Marcelo Méndez, Messi’s representative, spoke to CNN and said:

“It’s not a kick to the jersey or anything like that as everyone can see on the footage. I believe there’s literally no one who can even question once Leo’s fair play through his career.

"He’s one of the most honest footballers ever, never cheats, always respects rivals … I reckon this debate doesn’t make any sense.”

Lionel Messi went on to help Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December 2022. They beat France in the final on penalties, with the former Barcelona superstar scoring twice in regulation time.

The 36-year-old won the Golden Ball award for scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games in Qatar.