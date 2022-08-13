“They won’t be full of confidence” – David Seaman predicts scoreline as Arsenal prepare to face Leicester City

Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has predicted a win for the Gunners when they take on Leicester City. Seaman's former side will take on the Foxes at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League later today (August 13).

Leicester endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign before a few good results at the very end helped them finish in the top half of the league table. They kicked off the new Premier League season by taking a 2-0 lead against Brentford at home after 46 minutes, only to concede twice in the final half an hour.

Brendan Rodgers' side are also yet to make a signing this summer. All of these factors prompted Seaman to predict a 3-1 loss for Leicester in their upcoming match. Speaking on the "Seaman Says" podcast, the former Gunners custodian said (as quoted by HITC):

“Arsenal against Leicester, it’s obviously the first home game for Arsenal. Leicester won’t be too happy having lost a two-goal lead. They won’t be full of confidence, but they showed how good they are in front of goal, they were quality goals as well.”

Seaman concluded:

“I’m still going to go with a home win, I’m going to go with 3-1 to Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta's men enter this contest on the back of a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Matchday 1 of the new Premier League season. Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead in the first half before a Marc Guehi own goal saw the visitors depart Selhurst Park with all three points.

They have also been incredibly active in the transfer market this summer, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal beat Leicester City twice last season

The Gunners played Leicester City twice in the league last season, picking up identical 2-0 wins on both occasions.

Arteta's men first visited the King Power Stadium in October last year. Goals in the opening 20 minutes from Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe were enough for the visitors to pick up an easy win.

The return fixture at the Emirates took place in March this year. The hosts took the lead after just 11 minutes through Thomas Partey, but were put under pressure for much of the first half by the Foxes. Alexandre Lacazette's penalty in the 59th minute then secured another three points for the Gunners.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra