"They won for two reasons" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Argentina winning FIFA World Cup 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given two reasons why Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (December 18).

La Albiceleste claimed a 4-2 penalty shootout win over France in the final following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time. Ancelotti reacted to Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph, saying (via DiarioAS):

“Argentina deserved to win, and they won for two reasons: because they have good players and the best player."

The Italian was likely alluding to Lionel Messi when he said Argentina possess the best player.

Messi, 35, captained Argentina to the trophy in Qatar and finished as the tournament's Golden Ball winner. He managed seven goals and three assists in seven games. The legendary forward was the difference maker in the final for Lionel Scaloni's side, scoring a double.

His first came in the 23rd minute from the spot. Messi was then involved in former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria's brilliant counter-attacking goal in the 36th. Messi grabbed his second in the 108th minute, showing real persistence to ensure that the ball crossed the line.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored a wonderful hat-trick in the final, but Argentina had the last laugh. Surprisingly, Real Madrid were not represented by any player in La Albiceleste's 26-man triumphant squad.

Three Madrid players in the France squad finished runners-up: Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Ancelotti's French captain Karim Benzema missed the tournament due to a thigh injury.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos heaps praise on Messi, says he deserved to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Messi's performances impressed Kroos.

The plaudits keep coming for Messi after the 35-year-old won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos has joined the fray, lauding the former Barcelona attacker, saying (via MadridUniversal):

“Messi totally deserves it. I haven’t seen an individual performance like his in this tournament. He didn’t play for clubs I like, but I have to be honest."

Lionel Messi overall #FIFAWorldCup record:

Played - 26 🥇

Goals - 13

Assists - 8 🥇

Key passes - 75 🥇

Player of the tournament - 2 🥇

World Cups - 1 🤩

Messi's fifth FIFA World Cup finally brought him the illustrious trophy. His performances in this year's competition have been remarkable, and he broke numerous records along the way.

The PSG attacker was named the Man of the Match for his display in the final win over France. It was the fifth time he won the award during the tournament, and he also became the first to win it in every knockout round of a FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, Messi is now the all-time appearance maker in the World Cup, making his 26th appearance in the final.

