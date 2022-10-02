"They have to work a lot on this" - Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hits out at Premier League referees following Emerson's red card against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has accused the Premier League referees of lacking consistency in their VAR decisions. He further suggested that Premier League authorities should do something in this regard following Spurs' loss to Arsenal.

Antonio Conte has called on English officials to follow Italian referees in order to improve. 🗣️ “The red card killed the game. We need to have the referee and VAR a high level.”Antonio Conte has called on English officials to follow Italian referees in order to improve. https://t.co/kRken0gYHq

Conte expressed displeasure over the red card issued to Emerson Royal in the north London derby on Saturday, 1 October. Arsenal scored their third goal even before Tottenham could make a defensive change after going one player short in the second half.

Accusing the referees of incosistency in their decision-making and suggesting that the authorities lift the standards of refereeing, Conte said (as per Football Daily):

''In England, it is very difficult. Sometimes you see situations that could be a red card, instead they are yellow card or no yellow card. Sometimes you see situations that are a yellow card but instead it's a red card.''

''They [referees] have to work a lot on this. In Italy for example, our referees go away on Thursday to stay together for three days to work together, to look at videos, to try to improve.'

''I don't know if this happens in England but it would be a good idea because the level [of the Premier League] is so high, we need to have the referees, the VAR, at the same level.''

Conte's criticism of inconsistent refereeing was echoed by Fulham manager Marco Silva. He was infuriated when Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off early in the first half of their 4-1 loss against Newcastle United.

Another incident involving VAR's alleged inconsistency occurred after Chelsea defender Thiago Silva escaped a red card for a handball offense against Crystal Palace.

The Blues went on to win the match at Selhurst Park, thanks to a 90th minute strike from Conor Gallagher.

This is after the attempt at dragging Jordan down, then the first deliberate handball. Still the closest defender is 5 yards behind and 20 yards to Jordan’s right. Congrats to ⁦⁦ @ChelseaFC ⁩ and especially ⁦⁦Conor for a great goal.⁩But …This is after the attempt at dragging Jordan down, then the first deliberate handball. Still the closest defender is 5 yards behind and 20 yards to Jordan’s right. Congrats to ⁦⁦@ChelseaFC⁩ and especially ⁦⁦Conor for a great goal.⁩But …This is after the attempt at dragging Jordan down, then the first deliberate handball. Still the closest defender is 5 yards behind and 20 yards to Jordan’s right. https://t.co/tYVPZd0zv1

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte urges his side to move on from Arsenal defeat and prepare for upcoming Champions League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes his team could have won the north London derby on Saturday. However, conceding a goal early in the second half and the red card spoiled their plans.

However, the Italian tactician has urged Tottenham players to move on from the defeat at the Emirates. He asked his players to prepare for their upcoming Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He said (via Sports Mole):

''I think we have to move on and know we have to take the positivity of this game. Also we have to try and improve the situation that cost us defeat. We have to prepare for the next game, in only three days we have to play against Frankfurt and this has to be a big push.''

