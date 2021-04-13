Thiago Alcantara reveals the difference between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has had the luxury of playing under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, who are among the best managers in world football.

Thiago won the treble with Bayern Munich last season, yet he decided to join Liverpool and team up with Klopp at Anfield.

The Spaniard was given his big Barcelona break by Guardiola in 2009, and reunited with the Catalan coach at Bayern Munich in 2013.

Having played for several years under Guardiola, Thiago has revealed what differentiates the former and Klopp as coaches.

Thiago on Guardiola/Klopp:



“I will always speak positive things in an open way. What sets these two coaches apart is the idea of having a game methodology and knowing how to pass it on to the players,” said Thiago in an interview with ESPN.

“The players, in addition to listening and having that respect, do what the coach wants. This was the most important part of the stage that I lived with Guardiola and that I am living with Klopp."

Thiago’s difficult first season at Liverpool

Thiago is currently in his first season with Liverpool, and although the Reds have not enjoyed a good season, they could yet finish on a high and secure Champions League football for next season.

The Spaniard had a tough start to his career at Liverpool, having first tested positive for Covid-19, and then picked up a nasty injury because of a rash challenge by Everton’s Richarlison in only his second game.

Thiago, who recently turned 30, has been a key component of the team with his passing and distribution, but the Reds haven’t quite clicked fully as a unit.

Several injuries have impacted Liverpool’s consistency this season and Thiago has played with too many different teammates behind him and alongside him in midfield.

Liverpool’s woeful run of form in January and February this year eliminated any hopes of retaining the Premier League title, but the Reds are still fighting for a top-four finish.

Liverpool fans will hope Thiago can inspire his team to a come-from-behind win in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, as they currently trail 3-1.