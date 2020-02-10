Thibaut Courtois declared La Liga's player of the month for January 2020

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid managed to claim first place in La Liga this month, and Thibaut Courtois is one of the main reasons why they managed to dethrone Barcelona to claim top position in the league table and has rightfully been declared the league's Player of the Month for January.

The Belgian goalkeeper conceded only two goals in the month of January, and managed to keep a clean sheet for Real Madrid in 3 out of 5 league matches played, one of them being against Atletico Madrid. After an underwhelming first season for the Galacticos, Courtois managed to get back to the form that convinced Real Madrid to transfer him, and right now he is one of the most important players of Zinedine Zidane's team.

Real Madrid conceded only 14 goals with Courtois in goal this season. They have one of the best defenses in Europe, and the best in La Liga, and Courtois can be considered the main part of this defensive unit.

This season, Courtois is the goalkeeper with smallest number of goals conceded from Europe's top five leagues. In 20 appearances, he conceded only 11 goals in La Liga, and managed to keep a clean sheet in 11 appearances. Jan Oblak and Steve Mandanda have similar numbers in goal this season, but they have played more matches.