Thibaut Courtois gives his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate; names his idol

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
611   //    29 Mar 2019, 10:15 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

What's the story?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has weighed in on the longstanding debate surrounding Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, while also naming his childhood idols.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo and Messi are two names that could trigger heated arguments in any football lover's living room as the talismanic duo continue to scale unprecedented heights in the game despite being in their thirties.

The pair have won several titles with their respective sides and boast of an uncountable number of individual prizes including a record five Ballon d'Ors each.

While former Real Madrid star Ronaldo has moved on to a new challenge in the Serie A, Messi remained in Barcelona, currently captaining the side to a potential league title.

Messi is enjoying great form this season, having netted 39 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this campaign and is in the lead in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is in contention for the Italian top flight's Golden Shoe with 19 league goals already in the bag.

The heart of the matter

Courtois has had his say on the never-ending comparisons, stating that it is incredibly difficult to choose between the two.

Speaking to El Transitor, the former Chelsea shot-stopper said, "Ronaldo or Messi? It's hard to choose, I pick both, they are the best strikers in the world."

When asked about his idols as a kid, the Belgian replied:

"I signed my first contract at 18 years old. In Belgium, we follow Spain a lot and as a child I watched Real Madrid with admiration because Iker Casillas was there. He was one of my idols. Like Buffon and Van der Sar. I had a flag at home, but it was not of the Blancos."

What's next?

As the international break has come to an end, Real Madrid will return to action when they clash with Huesca in La Liga on Sunday night.

