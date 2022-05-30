Thibaut Courtois produced match-winning display in Champions League final for Real Madrid despite being injured ‘for weeks’ - Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a match-winning display in the Champions League final against Liverpool despite suffering discomfort in his pubis.

The Belgian was on fire on Saturday as Los Blancos won 1-0 in Paris to lift their 14th title in the competition.

He made nine saves on the night, frustrating the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the Reds couldn't find a way past him.

According to revelations via Marca, Courtois had been playing through an injury for some time, making his Champions League final performance even more remarkable.

After wrapping up La Liga a few weeks in advance, he got the chance to get some rest as Carlo Ancelotti played second-choice goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in their last few top-flight matches.

The rotation policy seemed to work as Courtois was in top form against Liverpool, dropping what many called the best goalkeeping performance seen in a Champions League final.

Without him, it's safe to say Real Madrid would've lost the game.

Courtois was widely ridiculed as the worst signing of the 2018-19 season after he joined the Merengues from Chelsea but has since recaptured his mojo and on Saturday, showed why he's truly among the best players in his position.

However, the former Atletico Madrid custodian's participation with Belgium for their upcoming UEFA Nations League games is in doubt.

The Belgian national team's goalkeeping coach Erwin Lemmens has confirmed he will play no part in their games against The Netherlands, Poland, Wales and Poland again, next month.

Speaking on Radio Marca, Lemmens said (via Marca):

"We have to treat these pubalgia problems well. To be well next season and also for the World Cup. We have to understand the rest option . He will not play the next Nations League games."

It's a huge loss for the Red Devils but Courtois will get some much-needed rest.

Real Madrid star could win 'The Best' goalkeeper award

The Ballon d'Or might be a long shot but Courtois could realistically win FIFA's The Best award in the goalkeeper's category.

He won the prize once back in 2018 and now, a second one could be on the cards.

With 22 clean sheets from 51 games in all competitions, the Real Madrid star has had a fantastic campaign and lifted the league and European double, with the chance of lifting two more later this year.

