Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher pick one player each from football history to take penalty if their lives depended on it 

Premier League legends Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher recently picked a player each who they would back to score a penalty if their lives depended on it.

While on punditry duty for CBS Sports, the pair were asked the question as part of the Quickfire section. Henry was the first to answer and took his time to answer what he clearly felt was a difficult decision.

After much deliberation and some assistance from Carragher and presenter Kate Abdo, Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer replied:

"Wow... I missed a lot, but I would go with myself"

According to Transfermarkt, the French icon scored 28 of the 36 penalties he took during his career, including 23 out of 25 in the Premier League. He did, however, miss five of the six spot-kicks he took in the Champions League

Meanwhile, former Liverpool and England defender Carragher responded slightly quicker as he backed Netherlands and Barcelona icon Ronaldo Koeman.

The former Barca boss was often considered a dead-ball specialist. Transfermarkt claims that he scored an incredible 104 penalties throughout his career, missing just six in the meantime.

Ex-Manchester City full-back Micah Richards was also asked. He responded with Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, who has converted 15 of the 19 spot-kicks in his career.

Henry warned Carragher and fellow pundits about Champions League final chaos

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was shifted from Russia to the Stade de France in Paris after their invasion of Ukraine. However, ahead of the final, thousands of Reds fans were unable to get to the ground, with the kickoff delayed by 36 minutes.

Numerous conflicting reports have since emerged as to why the problems took place. UEFA blames fake tickets, while others believe French police were unnecessarily rough with British supporters.

France's national stadium has held several huge events in the past, including the Euro 2016 final. However, this year's Champions League final was widely considered to be a disaster, with authorities lucky that no one was seriously hurt.

Ominous footage has since emerged of Henry warning that the area the Stade de France is based is a whole different part to the French capital.

The Premier League Hall of Famer stated on CBS Sports (as per Give Me Sport):

“Be careful, the stadium is in Saint-Denis, not in Paris. It’s near Paris but trust me you don’t want to be in Saint-Denis. It’s not the same as Paris, trust me.”

