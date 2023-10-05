Thierry Henry lauds Arsenal transfer target after his performance against the Gunners in the UCL

Thierry Henry has commended RC Lens striker Elye Wahi, a player on Arsenal's transfer radar, has received commendations. After witnessing the 20-year-old ace dominate the Gunners' defense in Lens' 2-1 win, Henry labeled him as a 'special' talent.

Making their mark after a prolonged hiatus, RC Lens have returned to the UEFA Champions League after two decades. Their impact was evident when they surprised Arsenal by securing a 2-1 comeback win at home on Tuesday, October 3.

The spotlight was on Wahi, who delivered the decisive winning goal, proving too much for Gunners defender William Saliba to handle. Thierry Henry commented on the quality of Wahi's goal, telling CBS Sports (via HITC):

“This guy you see on the screen had a hell of a finish on the second goal."

Reflecting on Wahi's capabilities and playstyle, Henry remarked:

“Elye is special. Lens loves to play with their wing-backs – we are going to talk about how he stayed away from Saliba. You will see that you don’t need to break your neck. He will beat you to the first post. Stay in a good position between the two lines, Frankowski sees it and Wahi does that to a tee. He can finish so well.”

Having moved to RC Lens from Montpellier this summer, Wahi had already been associated with potential moves to various Premier League teams, including Arsenal. He has registered two goals and two assists in eight games across competitions this season.

His performance against the Gunners would undoubtedly stir conversations amongst their fans and management about a potential exit.

Freddie Ljungberg advocates for resting Arsenal's key player Bukayo Saka

Former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg has expressed his concerns over Bukayo Saka being played continuously despite evident injury signs. Ljungberg emphasized Saka's importance to the club and implored Mikel Arteta to give the young winger some rest.

This weekend's (October 8) Premier League fixture sees Arsenal pitted against formidable opponents Manchester City. Ljungberg's apprehension centers around the prospect of the Gunners contending without Saka, who, despite struggling with fitness, has been consistently fielded by Arteta.

Commenting on this situation, Ljungberg, during his appearance on CBS Sports, noted (via Daily Post):

“Looking at this makes all the fans a little bit worried. He was touching the back of his hamstring. I have been a little bit like rest him a little bit. I felt he played a bit too much. He’s still young, and you say they can run as much as they can when they are young."

“Rest him! He’s the most important player, give him a break sometimes. I’m a bit worried for Arsenal at the weekend and how they are going to play without him.”

The 22-year-old winger recently extended his impressive Premier League consecutive starts streak to 87 during the Gunners' 4-0 win against Bournemouth. Yet, his appearance was cut short due to another injury setback.

Moreover, the decision to include Saka in the starting eleven against RC Lens in the recent Champions League game has raised eyebrows. Saka's match was cut short once more when he had to leave the field in the 34th minute.