"Things can happen like that" - Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays down rumors of rift with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played down rumors of his rift with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He also revealed that he had some good moments with the Spanish gaffer during his time in London.

The 32-year-old joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer in January after departing the Emirates Stadium by mutual consent.

Speaking to Sport about his acrimonious departure from the English club, the Gabon international said:

“Things can happen like that. Good moments also happened with him. I have learned that you have to give your best on the grass, and many concepts in training. Also, I learned to be a captain.”

Aubameyang joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January 2017 for a then-club-record fee of £57m. He spent the next five years in the English capital and proved his mettle in front of goal. He captained the club to FA Cup glory and Community Shield success both in 2020.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season. He ended his Arsenal career with a respectable record of 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 matches in all competitions.

Aubameyang is looking to write the next chapter of his career at Barcelona after Arsenal sojourn

Aubameyang netted a hat-trick in his first La Liga start for Barcelona

Aubameyang has proved his mettle as one of the best strikers of his generation across his spells with Saint-Etienne, Dortmund, Arsenal and the Gabon national team.

His feat of pipping the great Robert Lewandowski to the Bundesliga Golden Boot in 2017 underlined his ability. He has also averaged scoring a goal in every other game across his career.

The last few months of his Arsenal career hardly went according to plan, with a loss of form compounded by his acrimonious exit from the Emirates. He was first stripped off the captaincy and banished from the first team before agreeing to end his contract with the club.

In light of this, a move to Barcelona could offer him the opportunity for a fresh start. He has kickstarted his Nou Camp career on a positive note.

He made his first La Liga start in a trip to Valencia on Sunday. He rewarded manager Xavi's faith with a hat-trick to inspire the Catalans to a 4-1 away victory.

The feat saw him become the first player in the 21st century to net a hat-trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga.

With Barcelona currently undergoing a sporting and financial crisis, fans of the club will be hoping that Aubameyang's goals can guide the club back to the summit.

