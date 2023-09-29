"Things we like to see" - Barcelona makes hilarious social media post as ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos scores own goal against them

Barcelona shared a hilarious tweet after former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos scored an own goal against the Catalan giants on Friday (29 September).

Ramos spent 16 years at Real Madrid until leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 and participated in countless memorable matches against arch-rivals Barca. He joined Sevilla, his boyhood club, this summer as a free agent.

Hence, the chance to take on Real Madrid's biggest rivals once again would have heightened Ramos' excitement for the game. He put the ball into his own net in the 76th minute, ensuring Barca took all three points at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

After the goal, Barca's official X account posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet which read:

"Things we like to see."

Expand Tweet

Ramos had a night to forget in Catalonia. Apart from his own goal, he did not win any tackles and won 50% of the four duels he contested. Barca, meanwhile, kept a much-needed clean sheet against a strong Sevilla side who were unbeaten in their last three games.

The win takes them to the top of the league table with 21 points from eight games. Girona (19) and Real Madrid (18), however, could overtake the defending champions if they win their game in hand.

Barcelona star wants team to improve in defense after Sergio Ramos own goals hands win against Sevilla

Barcelona booked 18 shots and recorded an xG of 2.53 but none of their players could put the ball into the back of the net.

Sevilla, meanwhile, had some great chances to score themselves. They got in 12 shots and had an xG of 1.28 but the Catalan club held on to record just the second clean sheet in their last six La Liga matches.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who wore the armband in the game, made three saves and eight recoveries. After the match, the German shot-stopped said (h/t @BarcaUniversal on X):

"We have many matches ahead of us. We have to improve defensively and I also have to improve personally. Everyone is part of the team and I am very happy with the result and the clean sheet. We have seen that this team competes and fights a lot. I am proud of this team."

Barcelona have already conceded eight goals in as many league games this term, which is a far cry from their tally of 20 in 38 matches last season. Xavi Hernandez's team will now head to Portugal to take on Porto in the UEFA Champions League group stages on 4 October.