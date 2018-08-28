Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things Mourinho has failed at since becoming Manchester United manager

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.48K   //    28 Aug 2018, 17:21 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Mourinho looks like a dead man walking

The knives are out, the wolves are baying for blood and it seems a matter of when and not if Manchester United will end its association with José Mourinho.

Ever since the Portuguese tactician was employed in 2016, it has been something akin to riding a rollercoaster to shores unknown.

It would not have taken much for a manager to look good following from the snooze-fest that was Louis Van Gaal’s reign at the Theatre of Dreams. Mourinho delivered the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season thereby negating cries about the style of play and performance in the Premier League, where they finished sixth.

Last season was supposed to be the one where everything came together but once again, he was outshone by his arch-nemesis, Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City side left everyone else trailing in their wake.

The 3-0 loss at Old Trafford to Tottenham Hotspur last night was only the latest in what has become an ugly atmosphere at United with Mourinho and head honcho Ed Woodward seemingly pulling in different directions, issues with players, turgid football and more.

Here is a look at 5 things that Mourinho has failed to improve upon since he has been at United:

#5 United’s players have not gotten better under Mourinho

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Rashford has gotten worse under Mourinho

When Mourinho was appointed to replace the hapless Van Gaal, a lot of Red Devil fans had expressed the hope that he would help improve the players already at the club.

There was the sense that the players available to Van Gaal could do more than they were doing, and were in need of a tactical genius like the Special One to guide them properly.

Well into his third season, it has become clear to see that this hope was in vain. With the possible exception of Jesse Lingard, it is difficult to say any of the players he inherited have become better players.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still terrible defenders and despite Mourinho’s famous defensive nous, the Englishmen continue to look like comedians attempting to play in central defence.

Marcus Rashford still plays football in the style of an academy player; all pace and zero intelligence, and it’s a wonder how he keeps getting national call-ups. The less said about players like Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw the better.

Mourinho seems to have lost the Midas touch that had helped him transform players like Joe Cole, John Terry, and many others into top-class players.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Contact Us Advertise with Us