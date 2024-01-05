Thionville vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Thionville and Olympique Marseille will trade tackles in the Coupe de France round-of-64 on Sunday (January 7th).

The home side booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 comeback victory over Annecy at the same venue in the last round in December 2023. Warren Caddy put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute but second-half goals from Ibrahima Sylla and Ibrahim Baradji helped them complete a shock comeback.

Marseille, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Montpellier. Khalil Fayad put the home side ahead in the 14th minute, while Jordan Veretout drew the game level in the 52nd minute.

Les Phocéens will turn their focus to the Cup with a place in the round-of-32 on offer for the winner of this tie.

Thionville vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Marseille's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Marseille have won just one of their last five away games (two losses).

Marseille have not won the Coupe de France since the 1988-89 season.

Thionville's last six games in the Coupe de France have produced over 2.5 goals.

Marseille have won five of their last seven games in all competitions (one loss).

Thionville vs Marseille Prediction

Thionville completed a shock turnaround in the last round when they came from behind to win Ligue 2 opponents Annecy to get to this stage. They will face an even bigger test when they welcome one of the biggest sides in French football on Sunday

Marseille have had another inconsistent campaign and have already been managed by three different managers this term. The Olympians have won the Coupe de France on 10 occasions but have not triumphed in this competition for over 34 years. Their hopes of ending this drought start on Sunday and they will fancy their chances of progressing against a side in the fifth-tier of French football.

The visitors are the heavy favorites and anything other than a comfortable win will be considered an upset. We are backing Gennaro Gattuso's side to cruise to the next round with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Thionville 0-4 Marseille

Thionville vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Marseille to score in both halves