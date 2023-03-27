In a leaked audio recording back in 2017, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed how Jose Mourinho compelled Mesut Ozil to dump his model girlfriend Aida Yespica.

Ozil joined Real Madrid in 2010, shortly after impressing for Germany at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Under then-coach Mourinho, Ozil emerged as one of the best playmakers in the business, recording 81 assists and 27 goals in 157 games for the All-Whites in all competitions.

In 2017, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial released a series of audio recordings from 2012 where Perez was heard badmouthing some players and managers. In one of them, the president talked about Ozil and how Mourinho made him break things off with the Italian model, who won the 2002 Miss Venezuela.

Perez said of Ozil (via dailypost.ng):

“[Ozil] came here aged 21. He is third generation Turk and then he discovers Madrid. There was nothing, no Turks, d***s, third generation, or girlfriend.

“He sent his girlfriend away and changed his lifestyle, falling for an Italian model from Milan. He had a private jet, so he would fly out there, have s**, and come back.”

The recording further revealed:

“Then one day, he annoyed Jose Mourinho, who jokingly said ‘Hey Ozil, idiot, let me tell you something as if I were your father, because this girl you’re going out with has f****d everyone at Inter and AC Milan, including the coaching staff of both teams.’ [Ozil] ended up leaving her.”

Mesut Ozil left Real Madrid in 2013, shortly after Mourinho was dismissed. During his stay, Ozil won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.

Mesut Ozil reveals how Pep Guardiola’s attitude helped him pick Real Madrid over Barcelona

In 2010, both Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in signing Mesut Ozil. The player claimed that he visited Barcelona before checking out Madrid and was left disappointed with then-Barca coach Pep Guardiola’s attitude.

The former Arsenal player revealed that Guardiola did not even bother to meet him, while Mourinho and Madrid pulled out all the stops to sign him.

In an interview with Spanish news outlet MARCA, the recently-retired star said:

“The visit in Barcelona was less enthusiastic and what was more disappointing is that Pep Guardiola didn't bother to meet me. Before that trip, I really liked Barcelona's style of football and I could really imagine playing with them, but Madrid went all out.

“So Jose Mourinho was without a doubt the most important factor in my decision. After my visits, my decision was one hundred percent clear: I wanted to be a Madridista.”

Mesut Ozil played 16 matches against the Blaugrana as a Real Madrid player, scoring once and providing six assists.

