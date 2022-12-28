"This guy can do no wrong", "So lucky to have this guy" - Manchester United fans cannot stop praising star player after 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United fans have hailed Casemiro for his display in their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 27).

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was outstanding as the Red Devils romped to a win in their first Premier League game after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was almost impenetrable defensively, recording five tackles, three interceptions, three clearances and seven successful duels.

Casemiro added plenty of attacking contributions as well, completing 85% of his passes and recording three key passes. He had 28 passes in the final third to boot and crowned a splendid performance by assisting Fred with a superb pass for United's third goal of the night.

The Brazilian also won the ball back in the build-up to Anthony Martial's opener.

Casemiro's game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest:



104 touches

100% aerial duels won

28 final ⅓ passes

13 passes into final ⅓

7 duels won

5 tackles made

3 clearances

3 chances created

2 interceptions

2 shots

1 through ball

1 assist



Casemiro's display understandably earned him praise from the United faithful, with many taking to Twitter to laud him. One of them wrote:

"CASEMIRO!!!! Won the ball that led to Martial's goal, and again won the ball that led to Fred's goal while providing the assist himself. Manchester United are so lucky to have this guy. I'm speechless!!! 🤯"

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls CASEMIRO!!!!



Won the ball that led to Martial's goal, and again won the ball that led to Fred's goal while providing the assist himself.



Another fan tweeted:

"Lost for words on Casemiro, this guy can do no wrong. Effective simplicity. Retention. Ball-winning. Decision making. Sheer quality."

Another emphatically said:

"Casemiro is easily the best CDM in the world."

Here are some more reactions:

ًEl. @UtdEIIis I’m sorry but Casemiro is genuinely the best defensive midfielder in the world I can’t believe he plays for Manchester United man. I’m sorry but Casemiro is genuinely the best defensive midfielder in the world I can’t believe he plays for Manchester United man.

Sam Homewood @SamHomewood Not only is Casemiro making a mockery of the Premier League, but he is so clearly loving it too. Celebrates every goal like it’s his 6th Champions League. Not only is Casemiro making a mockery of the Premier League, but he is so clearly loving it too. Celebrates every goal like it’s his 6th Champions League. https://t.co/M5dBiw8JkN

AB @AbsoluteBruno Still wondering how Real Madrid willingly let Casemiro leave man



This guy is an absolute BEAST Still wondering how Real Madrid willingly let Casemiro leave manThis guy is an absolute BEAST https://t.co/lGj6WLFj0p

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Casemiro is the key to getting United back to being successful Casemiro is the key to getting United back to being successful https://t.co/WMyuDMB3E4

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



He's been ridiculous at covering all game + that is crowning moment. Waited for right moment then anticipated when to intercept.



The pass is exquisite. Neat finish Fred.



Brazilian combo. Casemiro is just a step ahead of everybody.He's been ridiculous at covering all game + that is crowning moment. Waited for right moment then anticipated when to intercept.The pass is exquisite. Neat finish Fred.Brazilian combo. #MUFC Casemiro is just a step ahead of everybody.He's been ridiculous at covering all game + that is crowning moment. Waited for right moment then anticipated when to intercept.The pass is exquisite. Neat finish Fred.Brazilian combo. #MUFC

UtdPlug @UtdPlug I could genuinely watch Casemiro play football all day, what a footballer man. I could genuinely watch Casemiro play football all day, what a footballer man. ⭐️🇧🇷

Casemiro has had an incredible impact on Manchester United's fortunes

Casemiro has simply transformed Manchester United's midfield since becoming a starter. Manager Erik ten Hag initially opted to use him as a substitute to help him acclimatise to new surroundings, but the Brazilian has now become virtually undroppable.

The Red Devils have lost just once in the Premier League in Casemiro's eight starts compared to thrice in seven games when he hasn't started. He has recorded two assists in those matches, while also scoring an invaluable equaliser at Chelsea in October.

The former Real Madrid man leads United in tackles in the league this season with 40, ten clear of second-placed Bruno Fernandes despite playing fewer minutes. He's also fifth in clearances with 24.

Casemiro has averaged 4.4 successful ground duels, 2.0 successful aerial duels and 2.0 clearances per game in 12 league appearances. He has also recorded 1.3 interceptions and 0.9 key passes per match. The latter is a particularly impressive stat, as he has been viewed as more of a disruptor than creator.

Manchester United have looked like a better team with Casemiro in their starting XI, and the stats seem to prove it as well.

